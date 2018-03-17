Kết quả BÓNG ĐÁ ANH - giải Ngoại Hạng Anh 2017/2018

* Vui lòng bấm vào tỉ số để xem chi tiết trận đấu
|Thời gian
|Trận đấu
|Vòng 30 (10/03/2018 - 16/03/2018)
|Ngày 13/03/2018
|
Stoke City
|
Manchester City
|Ngày 11/03/2018
|
Chelsea
|
Crystal Palace
|
Arsenal
|
Watford
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|Ngày 10/03/2018
|
Manchester United
|
Liverpool
|
West Ham United
|
Burnley
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
Leicester City
|
Newcastle United
|
Southampton
|
Huddersfield Town
|
Swansea City
|
Everton
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
|Vòng 31 (17/03/2018 - 18/03/2018)
|Ngày 17/03/2018
|
Stoke City
|
Everton
|
Huddersfield Town
|
Crystal Palace
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
West Bromwich Albion
|Vòng 29 (03/03/2018 - 06/03/2018)
|Ngày 06/03/2018
|
Crystal Palace
|
Manchester United
|Ngày 04/03/2018
|
Liverpool
|
Newcastle United
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
|
Arsenal
|
Manchester City
|
Chelsea
|Ngày 03/03/2018
|
Burnley
|
Everton
|
Watford
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Huddersfield Town
|
Swansea City
|
West Ham United
|
Southampton
|
Stoke City
|
Leicester City
|
AFC Bournemouth
|Vòng 28 (24/02/2018 - 02/03/2018)
|Ngày 02/03/2018
|
Arsenal
|
Manchester City
|Ngày 25/02/2018
|
Watford
|
Everton
|
Crystal Palace
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Manchester United
|
Chelsea
|Ngày 24/02/2018
|
Leicester City
|
Stoke City
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
Huddersfield Town
|
Liverpool
|
West Ham United
|
Burnley
|
Southampton
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
|
Swansea City
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
Newcastle United
|Ngày 13/02/2018
|
Chelsea
|
West Bromwich Albion
|Ngày 11/02/2018
|
Manchester City
|
Leicester City
|
Huddersfield Town
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
Newcastle United
|
Manchester United
|
Southampton
|
Liverpool
|Vòng 27 (10/02/2018 - 10/02/2018)
|Ngày 10/02/2018
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Arsenal
|
West Ham United
|
Watford
|
Swansea City
|
Burnley
|
Stoke City
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
|
Everton
|
Crystal Palace