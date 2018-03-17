Kết quả BÓNG ĐÁ ANH - giải Ngoại Hạng Anh 2017/2018

Thứ Bảy, ngày 17/03/2018 19:37 PM (GMT+7)
Trân trọng giới thiệu tới độc giả kết quả thi đấu bóng đá Anh giải Ngoại Hạng Anh - Premier League 2017/2018 nhanh chính xác nhất.

* Vui lòng bấm vào tỉ số để xem chi tiết trận đấu
Thời gianTrận đấu
Vòng 30 (10/03/2018 - 16/03/2018)
Ngày 13/03/2018
FT
logo Stoke City
Stoke City
0 - 2
logo Manchester City
Manchester City
Ngày 11/03/2018
FT
logo Chelsea
Chelsea
2 - 1
logo Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
FT
logo Arsenal
Arsenal
3 - 0
logo Watford
Watford
FT
logo AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
1 - 4
logo Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Ngày 10/03/2018
FT
logo Manchester United
Manchester United
2 - 1
logo Liverpool
Liverpool
FT
logo West Ham United
West Ham United
0 - 3
logo Burnley
Burnley
FT
logo West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion
1 - 4
logo Leicester City
Leicester City
FT
logo Newcastle United
Newcastle United
3 - 0
logo Southampton
Southampton
FT
logo Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town
0 - 0
logo Swansea City
Swansea City
FT
logo Everton
Everton
2 - 0
logo Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Vòng 31 (17/03/2018 - 18/03/2018)
Ngày 17/03/2018
FT
logo Stoke City
Stoke City
1 - 2
logo Everton
Everton
FT
logo Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town
0 - 2
logo Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
FT
logo AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
2 - 1
logo West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion
Vòng 29 (03/03/2018 - 06/03/2018)
Ngày 06/03/2018
FT
logo Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
2 - 3
logo Manchester United
Manchester United
Ngày 04/03/2018
FT
logo Liverpool
Liverpool
2 - 0
logo Newcastle United
Newcastle United
FT
logo Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
2 - 1
logo Arsenal
Arsenal
FT
logo Manchester City
Manchester City
1 - 0
logo Chelsea
Chelsea
Ngày 03/03/2018
FT
logo Burnley
Burnley
2 - 1
logo Everton
Everton
FT
logo Watford
Watford
1 - 0
logo West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion
FT
logo Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
2 - 0
logo Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town
FT
logo Swansea City
Swansea City
4 - 1
logo West Ham United
West Ham United
FT
logo Southampton
Southampton
0 - 0
logo Stoke City
Stoke City
FT
logo Leicester City
Leicester City
1 - 1
logo AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
Vòng 28 (24/02/2018 - 02/03/2018)
Ngày 02/03/2018
FT
logo Arsenal
Arsenal
0 - 3
logo Manchester City
Manchester City
Ngày 25/02/2018
FT
logo Watford
Watford
1 - 0
logo Everton
Everton
FT
logo Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
0 - 1
logo Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
FT
logo Manchester United
Manchester United
2 - 1
logo Chelsea
Chelsea
Ngày 24/02/2018
FT
logo Leicester City
Leicester City
1 - 1
logo Stoke City
Stoke City
FT
logo West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion
1 - 2
logo Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town
FT
logo Liverpool
Liverpool
4 - 1
logo West Ham United
West Ham United
FT
logo Burnley
Burnley
1 - 1
logo Southampton
Southampton
FT
logo Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
4 - 1
logo Swansea City
Swansea City
FT
logo AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
2 - 2
logo Newcastle United
Newcastle United
Ngày 13/02/2018
FT
logo Chelsea
Chelsea
3 - 0
logo West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion
Ngày 11/02/2018
FT
logo Manchester City
Manchester City
5 - 1
logo Leicester City
Leicester City
FT
logo Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town
4 - 1
logo AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
FT
logo Newcastle United
Newcastle United
1 - 0
logo Manchester United
Manchester United
FT
logo Southampton
Southampton
0 - 2
logo Liverpool
Liverpool
Vòng 27 (10/02/2018 - 10/02/2018)
Ngày 10/02/2018
FT
logo Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
1 - 0
logo Arsenal
Arsenal
FT
logo West Ham United
West Ham United
2 - 0
logo Watford
Watford
FT
logo Swansea City
Swansea City
1 - 0
logo Burnley
Burnley
FT
logo Stoke City
Stoke City
1 - 1
logo Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
FT
logo Everton
Everton
3 - 1
logo Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace

Bóng đá 24H luôn luôn cập nhập KẾT QUẢ THI ĐẤU BÓNG ĐÁ ANH 2017/18 nhanh và chính xác nhất

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại Hạng Anh 2017/2018 mới nhất
Trân trọng giới thiệu tới độc giả lịch thi đấu Ngoại Hạng Anh mùa 2017/2018.
 Trân trọng giới thiệu tới độc giả lịch thi đấu Ngoại Hạng Anh mùa 2017/2018.
BẢNG XẾP HẠNG BÓNG ĐÁ NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2017/2018 MỚI NHẤT
Trân trọng giới thiệu bảng xếp hạng giải NGOẠI HẠNG ANH mùa bóng 2017/2018.
 Trân trọng giới thiệu bảng xếp hạng giải NGOẠI HẠNG ANH mùa bóng 2017/2018.
Top ghi bàn bóng đá Ngoại Hạng Anh 2017/2018
Cập nhật Top các bàn thắng ngay sau vòng đấu kết thúc của giải Ngoại Hạng Anh.
 Cập nhật Top các bàn thắng ngay sau vòng đấu kết thúc của giải Ngoại Hạng Anh.
